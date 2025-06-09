Mathura tense after fresh meat piece found in drain garbage

Tension continues to simmer in Mathura district after a fresh piece of meat was discovered in garbage collected from a cleaned drain in the Krishna Kunj area on Monday. This follows a similar incident on Saturday in Goverdhan, where meat was found strewn across an empty plot, triggering unrest. For representation only (PT File I)

Police officials said the latest sample, appearing to be part of an animal’s head, has been sent to the Veterinary College for testing. “We received a Dial 112 call on Monday morning about a suspicious animal part found in the Krishna Nagar outpost area. It was located in drain-cleaning waste,” said superintendent of police (city) Rajeev Kumar Singh. “CCTV footage is being reviewed, and vigil has been stepped up.”

Meanwhile, three individuals were arrested by police in the Mant area on Monday for allegedly burning a cow carcass. According to police, the dead cow had been lying in the area for two days and was causing a foul smell. The accused—Jamuna Dass (59) of Mathura, and his two domestic workers, Devi Prasad (40) of Ambedkar Nagar and Satyendra (42) of Faridabad—allegedly burned the carcass using wood and brush. They were arrested near a highway underpass and booked under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (act intended to insult religion).

Tensions first flared on Saturday when meat pieces, suspected to be beef, were found near an Eidgah in Goverdhan’s Barsana Road area, leading to protests by right-wing groups. Police registered an FIR at Goverdhan police station against 74 individuals—24 named and 50 unidentified.

In a joint operation, the Goverdhan police and SWAT team arrested 11 accused on Sunday. Those arrested include Saqir alias VIP, 50, Sohil, 19, Intezar, 38, Ansar Qureshi, 35, Pintu, 28, Aseen, 52, Sunny, 32, Usman, 52, Firoz, 40, Farooq, 26, and Shekhar, 25. They have been sent to jail after being produced in court.