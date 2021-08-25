Mayor, civic chief meet Union health minister in push for PMC medical college NOC

PUNE With municipal elections slated for Pune in February 2022, every decision, proposal and plan in the city is now being viewed with votes in mind.

The BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol, mayor of Pune and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar are currently in Delhi to meet Mansukh Mandviya, union health minister. The aim is to get the final clearance for the PMC-run medical college, to be named after the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a former prime minister of India from the BJP.

Speaking to HT from Delhi, Mohol said, “We met the minister and appealed for the NOC. All technical instructions from the centre have been seen to by the PMC. Even recruiting of teaching and non-teaching staff is in the final stage. It was a very positive discussion, and we are confident that admissions to the medical college will begin this academic year.”

Former chief minister, the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis is believed to have helped set up the appointment with the health minister.

Political analysts in the city believe the starting of the new medical college is important for the BJP ahead of the elections.

The new medical college will be attached to the Kamla Nehru Hospital and after the BJ Medical College at Sassoon hospital, will be the second government medical college in Pune.