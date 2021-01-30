MBBS student found hanging in hostel room at Ludhiana hospital

A 32-year-old MBBS student was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at Satguru Partap Singh Hospital, Sherpur Chowk on Friday night.

Police said the final-year student was living alone in the hostel room. An employee, who went to serve him dinner, was the first to see his lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan and informed the authorities, who further sounded the police.

ASI Kapil Kumar, in-charge at Sherpur police post, said no suicide note was recovered from the room. But, according to his classmates and other hostel inmates, he seemed to be depressed for the past few days.

Police have informed the deceased’s family in Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife, whom he had married only over a year ago.