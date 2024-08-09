MCG forms teams to crack down on dumping of C&D waste across city

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has formed multiple teams to crack down on illegal contractors who continue to dump construction and demolition (C&D) waste and debris at various locations across the city, officials said on Friday. Since 2022, the C&D waste management process in Gurugram has collapsed, with illegal dumping now rampant across the city. (HT PHOTO)

These illegal dumping activities, often carried out at night under cover of darkness, have turned into a nightmare for the municipal corporation since they lead to traffic snarls, pollution as well as environmental degradation.

Joginder Singh, former president RWA said that the dumping of C&D waste along city roads, especially on the service lanes of NH-48, the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, and in Sector-12, has become a significant problem.

“It not only disrupts traffic flow but also poses a threat to public health and safety. The resurgence of illegal C&D waste dumping has alarmed residents and environmentalists alike. The Aravallis, once celebrated for their picturesque landscapes and ecological significance, are now under threat due to the mounting heaps of C&D waste. This issue, which was largely brought under control in 2020 and 2021, has emerged once again raising concerns about the current waste management practices in Gurugram,” Singh said.

The MCG was the first municipal corporation in the country to implement a door-to-door C&D waste collection system. However, this service is currently non-functional, leaving residents with no option but to rely on unauthorised transporters to dispose of their waste. These transporters charge anywhere from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 per tractor-trolley, only to dump the waste illegally along roadsides or in low-lying areas, leading to blocked drains and waterlogging during the monsoon season.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said their teams are penalising people dumping C&D waste illegally on the road or in the Aravallis. “We are keeping a close watch on unauthorised transporters and have registered cases against them in the last two months,” he said.

“The lack of a functional door-to-door waste collection service and an effective enforcement mechanism has led to the rampant dumping of C&D waste across the city. This indiscriminate dumping not only brings down air quality but also clogs drains and sewage pipelines, aggravating the city’s waterlogging problems,” said Rajkumar Yadav, president RWA, Sector 46.

Moreover, illegal land sharks are involved in this as they use the dumped waste to fill low-lying areas, enabling them to grab land for unauthorised constructions. These activities not only pollute the environment but also contribute to the city’s recurring issues with waterlogging.

The situation marks a stark contrast to the progress made in 2020 and 2021 when Gurugram was lauded for its exemplary C&D waste management strategies. A 2021 report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and NITI Aayog, titled ‘Waste-wise Cities,’ recognized Gurugram’s approach to C&D waste management as a model practice worthy of replication across India. The report, which documented best practices in municipal solid waste management, highlighted Gurugram’s success in reducing illegal C&D waste dumping by 60%.

However, since 2022, the C&D waste management process in Gurugram has collapsed, with illegal dumping now rampant across the city. The reasons behind this decline remain unclear, but the consequences are evident in the growing environmental degradation and public health risks.

To address these issues, the MCG has selected four agencies for the collection and transportation of C&D waste to processing plants. Additionally, the state government is considering a proposal to increase the capacity of the C&D waste processing plant to 1,000 tonnes per day (TPD). Tenders for this expansion are expected to be invited by September 15 this year.

“The MCG’s crackdown on illegal contractors is a crucial first step to tackle the unauthorised dumping, but long-term solutions are needed to address the root causes of the issue and protect the city’s natural heritage,” said former Ward 34 councillor Rama Rani Rathee.