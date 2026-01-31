Medical college flyover in Knp set to be demolished for elevated railway corridor

The nearly 700-metre medical college flyover, a key north–south connector in Kanpur since 2000, is set to be demolished to make way for the proposed 17-km long Mandhana–Anwargunj elevated railway corridor, a project railway officials say is critical to easing the city’s chronic congestion. Traffic congestion has become the order of the day on Kanpur roads. (HT)

The ₹1,112-crore project has received an initial government sanction of ₹50 crore, and preparatory work is underway following a joint survey by the Railways and the public works department (PWD).

Abhishek Yadav, section engineer with the North Central Railways (NCR), said the flyover intersects the Mandhana–Anwargunj rail alignment, leaving demolition as the only viable option.

“The elevated track cannot proceed without removing the medical college flyover. The structure lies directly over the proposed corridor,” he said.

In addition to the flyover, 175 residential properties along the 17-km stretch have been identified for acquisition and subsequent demolition after a 15-day survey would be conducted across 25 blocks. The houses range from single-storey units to four-storey buildings. Officials said the owners will begin receiving compensation from next week, after which the PWD will take over the properties and hand them to the railways for construction.

Shyamji Shrivastava, assistant engineer, PWD Kanpur, said the department would facilitate evacuation and transfer of the identified properties. “After vacating the houses, the PWD will hand over the properties to the railways for the construction of the elevated track. The medical college flyover has also been marked for demolition,” he said.

According to officials, compensation will be calculated on the basis of circle rates, with urban property owners entitled to twice the notified rate and those in the rural stretch eligible for four times the circle rate.

The elevated corridor is expected to eliminate as many as 16 level crossings across Kanpur, which authorities say are among the city’s biggest contributors to traffic bottlenecks. At present, frequent closures at these crossings disrupt road traffic and emergency services, particularly during peak hours.

Railway officials argue that the project will not only decongest the city’s road network but also improve suburban rail connectivity and reduce travel time across the north–south axis. However, the demolition of the flyover and displacement of residents are likely to draw scrutiny as the project moves from planning to execution.

Construction timelines have not been formally announced, but officials indicated that preparatory work would be expedited once land acquisition and demolition clearances are completed.