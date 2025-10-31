Medical student dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur: Police

Bharatpur: A Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) student of Shree Jagannath Pahadia Medical College in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur died by suicide on Friday. Police reached the spot and took him to the district Raj Bahadur Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (Representative photo)

According to the police, the 23-year-old resident of Alwar was to appear for an examination at 10 am on Friday. His classmates, who went to his hostel, located opposite the college, to check on him, found him hanging.

On being informed, police reached the spot and took him to the district Raj Bahadur Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Shree Jagannath Pahadia Medical College principal Ajay Kukreja said that the “student was in depression due to poor performance in examination.”

Sewar police station in-charge Satish Sharma said that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to the spot for investigation. Family members of the deceased were informed about the incident, Sharma added.

“The body will be handed over to family members after postmortem. Police will investigate the cause of suicide,” a police officer said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290