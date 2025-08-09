Meerut man shot dead by nephew over property dispute

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by his own nephew in Meerut’s Lisadi Gate area on Saturday morning, allegedly over an ancestral property dispute. For representation only

The victim, Aslam, was returning home after dropping his two young daughters at school when he was attacked just 500 metres from his house in Majeed Nagar. CCTV footage shows him walking down the street while using his mobile phone when a motorcycle-borne assailant approached from behind, pressed a country-made pistol to the back of his head, and fired. Aslam collapsed face-first on the road as the shooter fled.

Local residents rushed Aslam to PL Sharma Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident occurred at 7:41 am.

Six hours later, police arrested the accused, identified as Subhan, Aslam’s nephew, and his associate Shadan, during an encounter. According to police, the duo opened fire on the team near Lisadi Gate’s glass bridge while being taken to recover the weapon. In retaliatory fire, both were shot in the legs.

Aslam’s wife, Farida, told police that the shooter seen in the CCTV footage was Subhan, the son of her elder brother-in-law, Dilshad. She alleged that her husband had been attacked earlier as well—about a year and a half ago—when her other brother-in-law, Shahenshah, tried to have him shot. She claimed that family members were envious of their successful business, leading to long-standing hostility.

The victim, a cook by profession, is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 4 and 6. His uncle Bilal said that Aslam was the fourth of seven brothers and was killed within sight of his home.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed that a pistol, a country-made revolver, and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from the accused. “The family identified Subhan as the shooter. He has confessed to killing Aslam over a property dispute,” Singh said.

Both injured accused have been admitted to the district hospital—Subhan with a bullet wound in his left leg and Shadan in his right.