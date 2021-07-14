Home / Cities / Others / Meghalaya: IED blast at police reserve campus, no casualty reported
Meghalaya: IED blast at police reserve campus, no casualty reported

District police chief Jagpal Singh Dhanoa told HT that a special bomb squad unit from Shillong has reached Khliehriat and is gathering critical evidence
By David Laitphlang
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 04:47 PM IST

A wall of a building in the police reserve campus at Khliehriat, the district headquarters of East Jaiñtia Hills in Meghalaya was damaged following a suspected IED blast around 1.30am on Wednesday. Khliehriat is about 90km away from Shillong.

Confirming the incident, district chief Ethelbert Kharmalki said police have swung into action to trace the perpetrators. “Fortunately, no one was injured. A building on the police reserve campus was partially damaged. A suo motu case has been registered,” he said.

District police chief Jagpal Singh Dhanoa told HT that a special bomb squad unit from Shillong has reached Khliehriat and is gathering critical evidence that will assist in the investigation.

Dhanoa said, “It is too premature to arrive at any deduction as of now, so let’s not talk about the conclusion. Please be assured that we are already on the job and will narrow down on all leads to solve this. The law will prevail.”

