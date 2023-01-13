Meghalaya polls: Defectors among list of 58 ruling NPP candidates

Meghalaya’s ruling National People’s Party (NPP) has released a list of 58 candidates, including at least 10 defectors from parties such as Congress and Trinamool Congress, for the elections to the 60-member state assembly due this year.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said “stronger together” is the party’s slogan as the list was made public. He released a document highlighting the promises made ahead of the 2018 election and the achievements of the NPP-led government.

Sangma said leaders from other parties have joined NPP over the last five years, which demonstrates the party is growing stronger. He added they have not joined the party for political gains but for the greater cause of serving the people.

Sangma said the NPP government has ensured accelerated growth and development. He cited indices and added growth projections have improved and so have Meghalaya’s rankings.

“The NPP-led government has initiated more development in the last five years compared to what was done in 50 years.” He said only the NPP can resolve the border issue with Assam.

“...given another opportunity in 2023, we will find a solution and resolve the border issue so that people, particularly in the border areas, live peacefully.”

Sangma called the 2023 elections crucial as they will coincide with the 51st year of statehood. “It is imperative that a party with a vision is given the opportunity to lead the state.”

Sangma called for a full majority government for laying the foundation for the next 50 years. “A full majority government will ensure the dreams and aspirations of the people are taken forward.”