Meghalaya to host upcoming North East Olympics Games from October 30
Meghalaya will be hosting the upcoming North East Olympics Games beginning October 30 till November 6, 2022 in Shillong.
The maiden Olympic games of the region were held in Manipur in October 2018, but the pandemic thwarted the second edition scheduled to be held in Arunachal Pradesh and hence, this year’s North East Olympic Games 2.0 in Shillong strives to bridge the long gap for aspiring sportsperson of the region to improve themselves.
Soon after chairing a high-level meeting between the North East Organising Committee, Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs and the North East Olympic Association (NEOA), sports & youth affairs minister Banteidor Lyngdoh stated that the sports selected were decided based on the availability of infrastructure and on the advice of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA).
“We from the Government have properly prepared for the North East Olympics Games for a year or so now… this edition will be special as the state is also celebrating the 50th year of attaining its Statehood,” underscored the minister, while adding, “We are happy to have the support of all stakeholders to ensure that the games will be a success.”
While the first games witnessed 2,000 sportspersons challenging each other in 12 disciplines, this year, about 4,000 sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura will be competing in eighteen Olympic sports disciplines in the 8-day event in 13 venues spread across this scenic pine city.
Participants will be competing in the following disciplines namely archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, wushu, cycling (Mountain Bike), golf, weightlifting and wrestling.
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
