Meghalaya to host upcoming North East Olympics Games from October 30

Meghalaya will be hosting the upcoming North East Olympics Games beginning October 30 till November 6, 2022 in Shillong.

The maiden Olympic games of the region were held in Manipur in October 2018, but the pandemic thwarted the second edition scheduled to be held in Arunachal Pradesh and hence, this year’s North East Olympic Games 2.0 in Shillong strives to bridge the long gap for aspiring sportsperson of the region to improve themselves.

Soon after chairing a high-level meeting between the North East Organising Committee, Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs and the North East Olympic Association (NEOA), sports & youth affairs minister Banteidor Lyngdoh stated that the sports selected were decided based on the availability of infrastructure and on the advice of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA).

“We from the Government have properly prepared for the North East Olympics Games for a year or so now… this edition will be special as the state is also celebrating the 50th year of attaining its Statehood,” underscored the minister, while adding, “We are happy to have the support of all stakeholders to ensure that the games will be a success.”

While the first games witnessed 2,000 sportspersons challenging each other in 12 disciplines, this year, about 4,000 sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura will be competing in eighteen Olympic sports disciplines in the 8-day event in 13 venues spread across this scenic pine city.

Participants will be competing in the following disciplines namely archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, wushu, cycling (Mountain Bike), golf, weightlifting and wrestling.