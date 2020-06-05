e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Record eighth Olympics, 100th Grand Slam appearance on Leander Paes’ mind

Record eighth Olympics, 100th Grand Slam appearance on Leander Paes’ mind

Paes has so far played 97 Grand Slam matches and the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the tennis season following the Covid-19 pandemic may not allow the veteran to get to the magical three-figure mark.

tennis Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:46 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

India tennis star Leander Paes is slightly concerned he may not be able to make 100 Grand Slam appearances before retiring. Paes, who last December had announced he’d walk away from professional tennis after the competition of the 2020 season, has so far played 97 Grand Slam matches and the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the tennis season following the Covid-19 pandemic may not allow the veteran to get to the magical three-figure mark.

Although if Paes doesn’t get there, it’s not like he is going to lose his sleep over it.

“I have played 97 Grand Slams so far and if I play three more, it will be 100 so that moves me. Also getting to the eighth Olympics to make sure India is forever on the top as the most number of Olympics played by a tennis player. That is the benchmark I would like to push. But even if I don’t get there, still I’m happy with what I’ve done and the career I have,” said the winner of 18 majors,” Paes told table tennis player Mudit Dani on his chat show Sportlight.

Paes, 46, is a winner of 18 Grand Slam titles, of which eight are doubles and ten are mixed doubles titles. After opting to turn pro in 1991, Paes, in only his second Olympics appearance, landed a bronze medal in singles competition at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Between 1992 and 2016, he has competed at every Olympics, making him the only Indian to feature in seven Olympics Games. And provided he books his ticket to Tokyo next year, Paes will have a record unlikely to be duplicated for a long time.

“Olympics is still far away. As of now, I find it difficult to believe that sports will start by July or August. Would it start October or November, who knows? But my team and I are very well prepared that when the lockdown opens up, we will revaluate then and look at ‘One Last Roar’ as season whether we should look at 2021 or not,” he said.

tags
top news
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
PM Modi, his govt only know how to manufacture jumlas: Congress
PM Modi, his govt only know how to manufacture jumlas: Congress
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
‘Do not sully image’: JNU to teachers protesting against CAA amid Covid-19
‘Do not sully image’: JNU to teachers protesting against CAA amid Covid-19
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In