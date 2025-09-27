Meghalaya to push Centre for 125th amendment to fast-track Garo Accord

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has pledged to press the Centre for the passage of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill, seen as the key to fully implementing the 2014 Agreed Text for Settlement with the disbanded Achik National Volunteers Council (ANVC) and its splinter faction, ANVC.B. Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong chaired a high-level review meeting on the Garo Accord on Friday.

The amendment, introduced in Parliament but yet to be passed, seeks to expand the powers of tribal autonomous district councils (ADCs) under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. It proposes greater financial, administrative, and legislative authority, and devolves more subjects and funds to the councils.

Deputy chief minister in charge of the home department, Prestone Tynsong, chaired a high-level meeting on Friday attended by chief secretary D.P. Wahlang, DGP I. Nongrang, senior officials, and leaders of the ANVC and ANVC.B. The first such meeting in nearly seven years, it ran for over three hours and reviewed the Accord’s progress.

Tynsong said 50 to 60 percent of the settlement’s commitments have been met, but full implementation depends on the amendment. “The Bill has already been introduced in the Rajya Sabha and referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee, which recommended it to the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs). We will pursue aggressively so that Parliament passes this amendment,” he said. Until then, he added, additional subjects cannot be transferred to the ADCs.

The deputy chief minister announced that a nodal officer will be appointed to coordinate between the state, the ANVC and ANVC.B, and the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC). At the district level, more nodal officers have been tasked with monitoring progress. “The nodal officer will ensure the agreement is implemented clause by clause and will meet regularly with ANVC and ANVC.B members in Tura,” Tynsong said.

ANVC.B chairman and BJP MDC from Tura, Bernard N. Marak, welcomed the outcome. He said the signatories will physically inspect projects taken up under the settlement. “Many projects have been taken up, which will be verified by the signatories,” he said, noting that both ongoing and completed works will be reviewed.

Marak added that the meeting discussed initiatives such as establishing a medical college, setting up the Captain Williamson Sangma State University, creating new districts and blocks, and upgrading healthcare and education infrastructure. The government also assured that the GHADC bailout package would be expedited in line with the Accord. Issues of forest funds, rural and urban local body funds, and the role of village councils were also discussed.

The deputy chief minister said Friday’s talks included development projects like road construction, forest preservation, and cultural infrastructure such as auditoriums and libraries. He stressed that implementation funds will come from both the Centre and the state. “The members of ANVC and ANVC.B still have a few areas of concern, but we will monitor these closely and ensure compliance with the settlement,” he said.

Tynsong revealed that the government has cleared the surrender package for more than 500 former cadres, each entitled to ₹1.5 lakh and a monthly stipend of ₹3,500 for six months. He dismissed any suggestion of regrouping, arguing that development will end such tendencies. “The Agreed Text is 95 percent about development. With development, this kind of thinking will no longer be there,” he remarked.

He added that quarterly review meetings will now be held to monitor implementation. “The settlement says the government should strengthen the ADCs, giving them more responsibilities in preserving indigenous people. This is why the amendment of the Sixth Schedule is vital. Once the amendment is made, only then will we meet the aspirations in the settlement,” Tynsong said.

Marak said the government has also committed to resuming airport works and expediting road projects across Garo Hills, signalling visible changes ahead. But both sides agreed on one point: until Parliament clears the 125th Amendment, the Accord’s promises will remain stuck in limbo.