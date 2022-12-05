Metro connectivity between Mohan Nagar and Vaishali most feasible option, says GDA

GHAZIABAD: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Friday said that the extension of the existing Metro rail network to connect Mohan Nagar station with Vaishali station is the most feasible option.

The authority, in the past one year, deliberated on a host of options such as ropeway, Metro Neo and Metrolite to connect the two Metro stations in Ghaziabad.

“It has been decided that the extension of the existing Metro network is the most feasible option to connect Mohan Nagar and Vaishali. We will fall back on the old funding pattern, where there will be significant contribution from the Central government, while the rest of the funding will be borne by different agencies, including the GDA. The authority needs to spend ₹600 crore for the proposed project,” said Rakesh Kumar Gupta, GDA chief engineer.

The two proposed Metro routes include Mohan Nagar to Vaishali and Sector 62 in Noida to Sahibabad. Earlier in January 2020, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) submitted a project report to the GDA, which estimated a budget of ₹1,517 crore for the Sector 62 and Sahibabad route, and ₹1,808.22 crore for the Vaishali and Mohan Nagar route.

The GDA is facing a fund crunch after procuring two loans totalling about ₹1,500 crore to fund the Hindon elevated road and also to pay up the hiked land compensation to farmers for the Madhuban Bapudham project.

“Due to paucity of funds, we have now started to search for sources to generate money. These include disposal of unsold properties and also to rope in funds accumulated from stamp duty. At present, our focus is to finalise the Metro rail extension from Mohan Nagar station to Vaishali station,” Gupta said.

The previously prepared detailed project report (DPR) of the Mohan Nagar to Vaishal route stated that the length of the corridor will be about 5.04km with elevated stations at Prahlad Garhi, Sector 14 at Vasundhara, and Sahibabad.

“The Mohan Nagar to Vaishali Metro connectivity will be beneficial for daily passengers, including students who go to Delhi for their studies. Further, Metro connectivity will provide seamless travel,” said Rajendra Tyagi, councillor from Raj Nagar.

Previously, there has been a lot of resistance from Ghaziabad residents who opposed alternate transport modes such as ropeway, Metrolite and Metro Neo, which were proposed by the authority.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON