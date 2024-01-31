Metrolite in Prayagraj: 44 km route to cover 39 stations

There is a proposal to run Metrolite— light rail urban transit system—on two routes in Prayagraj covering 39 stations at strategic locations. The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), after conducting a traffic survey of the city routes, had entrusted the responsibility of preparing the detailed project report (DPR) of Metrolite to RITES — a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Union Ministry of Railways. RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) has now submitted the DPR of the proposed Metrolite to the PDA, said officials. A total of 20 stations are proposed on Bamrauli-City Lake route while 19 stations are proposed on Shantipuram-Chheoki route. (For Representation only)

The agency has prepared a plan to run the Metrolite on two routes: Bamrauli-City Lake and Shantipuram-Chheoki. The total combined length of both routes is 44 km in which the Bamrauli-City Lake is the longest route of 23 km while Shantipuram-Chheoki route is 21 km long.

PDA vice-chairman Arvind Chauhan said that now a stakeholders’ meeting will be held on the proposal to run Metrolite in the city and the DPR will be presented in this meeting.

The stakeholders will give their suggestions on the proposed routes and stations. If necessary, changes will be made in the DPR on the suggestions of stakeholders. After this, it will be sent to the Central Government through the state government for final approval, officials stated.

Before preparing the DPR for Metrolite operation, a traffic survey was conducted on both the routes. The surveying agency had suggested another metro route between Teliarganj and Allahabad High Court.

After seeing the reports of all the routes, RITES selected Bamrauli-City Lake and Shantipuram-Chheoki routes for the Metrolite.

Proposed stations on Bamrauli-City Lake route are Bamrauli, Shamim Market, Transport Nagar, Ghiyasuddinpur, Meerapatti, Dhumanganj, Vasundhara Vihar Colony, Subedarganj, L Road, Prayagraj Junction, Civil Lines Bus Station, Civil Lines, Medical College Crossing, Madhwapur, Sangam, Azad Nagar, Jhunsi, Trivenipuram and City Lake Forest.

Likewise, proposed stations on Shantipuram-Chheoki route are Shantipuram, Ganganagar, Phaphamau extension, Pitambar Nagar, MNNIT, Teliarganj, Mazar crossing, Allahabad University, University Road, Colonelganj, Pritamganj, Parade Ground, Minto Park, Maheva Patti, Ambedkar Nagar, Arail, Naini Bazaar road, Naini and Chheoki.

