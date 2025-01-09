MHA approves Tripura’s official emblem: CM Manik Saha

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given its approval for the state emblem. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said the logo will play an important role in highlighting the state’s culture and history. (PTI file photo)

The state’s newly designed emblem comprises the national emblem in the centre of an outline of Tripura map that is within a circle of saffron colour with Tripura government written below.

Terming it as “significant milestone” for the state, CM Saha wrote on his X, “Tripura gets its official State Emblem.

A significant milestone for the state, symbolizing its unique identity. This emblem will be a proud representation of Tripura’s history, culture and people”.

MHA Under Secretary Debobroto Basu, in a letter written to secretary of Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs department PK Chakraborty recently, stated that the ministry approved a former design of the Tripura government’s emblem.

“I am directed to refer to the Government of Tripura’s letter no. F. 76(39)ICA/2022/CUL dated 28.10.2024 enclosing the proposed design of the Emblem of the Government of Tripura. The proposal of the Emblem of the Government of Tripura has been examined in terms of Rule 4(2) of the State Emblem of India (Regulation of Use) Rules, 2007 [as amended in 2010) and has been found in order. The Ministry of Home Affairs conveys its approval to the proposed Emblem / Logo for the Government of Tripura,” reads the letter.