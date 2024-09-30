Govt to reopen unsolved old political violence, murder cases: Tripura CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Monday said that his government will reopen old unsolved cases including cases of political violence and political murders to deliver justice to the families of victims. Manik Saha said the state’s BJP government had been given the police a “ free hand” as compared to other parties that used the police as political tools (X/DrManikSaha2)

Saha, who chaired a review meeting on the law and order situation in the state at the police headquarters, later said the police had been given a free hand by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state unlike other political parties which, when in power, treated the police as “political tools”.

“We have given a free hand to the police… I shall sit with public prosecutors, assistant public prosecutors about previous political cases. I have already asked the police to reopen all old cases based on individual police stations. If someone didn’t get justice in these years, it can’t be going like this,” the chief minister said.

In this context, he recalled how it had taken the Tripura high court’s intervention in 2016 to get the trial for the 1983 murder of Congress legislator Parimal Saha back on track, leading to the conviction of 12 accused and the acquittal of five accused.

On April 14 this year, Saha said he had found 69 cases of political murders during the three decades when the erstwhile Left and Congress-Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS) coalition governments were in power in the South district alone.

