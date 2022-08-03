MicroRNAs may help find targeted therapy for cancer: Geneticist
Eminent scientist and a professor at Center for Gene Regulation in Health and Disease (GRHD) of Cleveland State University, USA, Girish Shukla has said that the small MicroRNAs (miRNAs) may hold the key to finding a targeted therapy for cancer in future. miRNAs are a class of non-coding Ribonucleic acids or RNAs found in the body that play important roles in regulating gene expression,
Speaking as the keynote speaker at a national seminar on ‘Novel Therapeutics: Relevance to Cancer’ organised by the department of biochemistry, Allahabad University, on Tuesday, Prof Shukla gave a lucid presentation on the novel and upcoming interventions which have potential to target cancerous cells.
Prof Shukla who has done seminal work on prostate cancer and is a leading scientist in this area pointed out that in recent years the cases of prostatic cancer have been rising in India. It is the second highest cause of cancer death in the USA as well, he said.
Earlier, the seminar started with Prof SI Rizvi, dean, research and development, AU, giving a brief overview of the seminar and also elaborating the series of lectures planned at University of Allahabad on the theme of ‘Novel Therapeutics’.
The dean, faculty of science, Prof Shekhar Srivastava welcomed the guests. The head of the biochemistry department Prof B Sharma spoke at length on the grey areas in cancer research and introduced the keynote speaker.
The seminar, sponsored by the department of biotechnology, government of India, was attended by a large number of postgraduate and research students from the departments of biochemistry, zoology and biotechnology. Other speakers who also spoke during the seminar include Rabbind Singh, Gaurav Majumdar and Prateek Kumar.
Ghaziabad cops to issue challans to two-wheelers for entering Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Ghaziabad traffic police is likely to start issuing challans to two and three-wheelers for entering expressway lanes of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, officials informed. Police have asked for online data from the National Highways Authority of India, data linking may be established within a week, authority sources said. The DME has three inside lanes on each side designated as expressway lanes where entry of entry of two and three-wheelers are not allowed.
Ghaziabad Development Authority to begin public objection hearing for draft Master Plan 2031
Ghaziabad: The draft Master Plan -2031 prepared for Ghaziabad will now enter the objection hearing stage for a period of 20 days from August 5. Ghaziabad Development Authority officials will dispose of about 1,100 objections, said sources. The GIS-based plan was approved by the GDA board in April and about 1,260 objections were received, which were shortlisted to 1,100. The Master Plan-2031 is divided into three parts for Ghaziabad city, Loni and Modinagar/Muradngar.
Man succumbs to injuries two days after road accident in Greater Noida
Greater Noida: A motorist succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday after a BMW car hit his bike in Greater Noida west on Saturday evening, said police. According to police, three men were travelling on a two-wheeler that collided with a speeding BMW car on the service lane near Cherry County police post in Greater Noida west around 9pm on Saturday. Deceased a resident of Ithaira village in Dadri family, Kunwar Pal submitted a written complaint against Navjeet Singh, in charge of Cherry County police post on Tuesday.
Residents protest prompts Greater Noida authority to blacklist contractor
The Greater Noida authority has blacklisted a contractor for using poor quality material in constructing a rain shelter at a crematorium in Rani Rampur. This follows a protest staged by residents on Tuesday morning at the authority's Sector Knowledge Park IV office after pillars of the under-construction structure were found to be structurally weak. Chief executive officer, Surendra Singh, Greater Noida authority has asked staff to demolish the pillars and rebuild them.
Gautam Budh Nagar police response time tops Uttar Pradesh for over a year
Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar district's police response vehicles have recorded the best response time across the state's 75 districts for the 13th consecutive month since July 2021, according to the latest data from Uttar Pradesh Police. The response time in Gautam Budh Nagar in July this year was about five minutes and four seconds in urban areas and six minutes and 54 seconds in rural areas.
