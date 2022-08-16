Migrant worker held for raping, murdering girl in Panipat

A 40-year-old migrant worker was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Haryana’s Panipat. The disrobed body of the girl was recovered from a deserted place near a drain on Monday.

Police said the accused, Ishwar Singh, who worked at a dhaba and is from Chamoli in Uttarakhand, has been living in Panipat for 15 years. They added the girl’s post-mortem confirmed she was strangled after rape.

Singh told investigators he lured the girl on the pretext of buying her biscuits when she was playing in a park and took her to the deserted place. Police said CCTV footage showed Singh taking the girl along. A local court remanded him in one-day police custody.

Panipat police superintendent Shashank Kumar Sawan said Singh has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The girl’s body was handed over to her family after the post-mortem.