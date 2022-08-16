Migrant worker held for raping, murdering girl in Panipat
A 40-year-old migrant worker was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Haryana’s Panipat. The disrobed body of the girl was recovered from a deserted place near a drain on Monday.
Police said the accused, Ishwar Singh, who worked at a dhaba and is from Chamoli in Uttarakhand, has been living in Panipat for 15 years. They added the girl’s post-mortem confirmed she was strangled after rape.
Singh told investigators he lured the girl on the pretext of buying her biscuits when she was playing in a park and took her to the deserted place. Police said CCTV footage showed Singh taking the girl along. A local court remanded him in one-day police custody.
Panipat police superintendent Shashank Kumar Sawan said Singh has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The girl’s body was handed over to her family after the post-mortem.
Bengaluru among six best cities for expats: Report
Bengaluru is among the six best emerging cities for expats in the world, seeing as it is pumped with money and has people with a 'hunger to learn', a Bloomberg report said. Bloomberg spoke to an individual who ditched life in San Francisco to open a gaming studio in the city's Indiranagar area. Leaving his family behind, the 49-year-old started Lila Games Pvt with two co-founders after he attended a gaming conference in the city.
Eshwarappa alleges "some Muslim gundas" fomenting communal tension in Shivamogga
Accusing "some Muslim goondas" for communal tension in Shivamogga, Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday warned them stating that Hindu society should not be considered weak and if the whole community stands up together they will not be able to survive. Complementing police for swift action, he urged the elders of the Muslim community to guide their youngsters, who have chosen the wrong path.
Raj: Gehlot accuses BJP of misusing paramilitary, police to ‘transport money’
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing the opposition party of misusing paramilitary and police forces to transport money to its party headquarters. Wherever the BJP has its government, paramilitary forces or police vehicles are used to bring money in boxes to their headquarters, he alleged.
BJP-JJP govt ignoring Haryana’s Ahirwal belt: Rao Inderjit
Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh has slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for discriminating against the Ahirwal region in allocating and carrying out development works in south Haryana. The Union minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to improve the Gross Domestic Product and said the benefits of the Centre's schemes were reaching the poor.
4 including 3 young techies returning from trip to Udaipur die in car crash
GURUGRAM: Three young techies who hired a cab to go to Udaipur for an outing over the weekend died on their way back after a speeding truck lost control, jumped over the road divider on the Jaipur-Delhi highway and landed on their vehicle on Tuesday. Their two friends who were also in the vehicle survived; one of them with multiple injuries, police said. The cab driver, Deepak Singh, 35, from Noida, died in the crash.
