Migrants steel themselves to brave the odds

At around this time last year, migrant workers had shaken the conscience of the nation as fear of the unknown compelled them to walk miles — hungry and thirsty with blisters on their feet — to somehow reach home.

They had been caught unawares when the lockdown was announced due to Covid-19 and there was a complete shutdown of all possible transport services.

One year down the line, a majority of the migrants who had returned to the metros for work are better prepared – both physically and mentally. The rising coronavirus cases or the fear of lockdown does not disturb them enough to think of going back home now. Rather, they are ready to stay put, albeit with some preparation.

In fact, the nightmare they went through about 12 months ago has given them the strength and wherewithal to brave the looming crisis as mounting Covid cases create a scare of another lockdown in some parts of the country. But this time, they are making arrangements and not rushing back home.

Employed in low-paying menial jobs, many of the workers have stored food supplies, medicine and rent for a month to 50 days’ time.

“Corona se kachu dar nahin hain bas lockdown ke chinta rahat hai (I am not afraid of contracting the coronavirus infection, but worry about the possibility of a lockdown),” said Harender Yadav, a migrant worker from Ballia district in UP who drives an auto-rickshaw in Thane, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum increase in fresh Covid-19 cases recently.

Harender and over 40 other auto drivers, all belonging to various districts of Uttar Pradesh, live together in rented shanties in the Thane East area.

“We hear about rising Covid-19 infection and the talk of a a possible lockdown every day (in Maharashtra). Some of us have already stored some food and rent in case a lockdown is announced. The others are also doing whatever they can to get by in the lockdown,” Yadav said.

Almost a year ago, Yadav and other migrants left Thane amid the lockdown and drove their auto-rickshaws carrying their families back to their villages in UP. Many others returned in special trains, on trucks, rented vehicles or on foot.

According to UP government data, over 35 lakh migrant workers travelled back to UP in a reverse migration during the lockdown last year. A majority of them belonged to districts in the less developed eastern Uttar Pradesh. Over half of the migrant labourers were found to be unskilled in a survey done by the government. This was also reflected in a spike in daily employment under MNREGA that went up by a record 57 lakh per day from an average of nine lakh per day before the lockdown.

“Because of the limited skill sets of these workers and severe decline in jobs even in the unorganised sector, most of the migrant labourers who came to UP during lockdown had to return to their place of employment soon after the lockdown restrictions were removed,” said Brijesh Prasad Tiwari, a former economic advisor to the state government.

“It is estimated that over 80 to 90% of these migrant workers returned.”

“We remained in our villages for around six months almost till Diwali before returning here and starting work,” said Dinesh Kumar Singh, a mason from UP’s Mau district who lives close to Harender’s shanty in Thane.

“I didn’t bring my wife and two children along when I returned. I have stored rice and pulses enough for a month and kept aside ₹5000 for rent in case a lockdown is announced,” he added.

The migrants have made these arrangements despite their extreme financial constraints to avoid their biggest fear of losing work and returning home.

While coming home last year, many of them planned to stay back and never return to the cities again. One of them was Kuldeep Pal, a helper at a garment factory in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He hitched a ride behind a truck cramped with labourers to go back home during the lockdown, pledging to never return again.

“Socha to nahin tha par majboori thi (I never thought of returning, but conditions at home forced me to come back here). I tried to get a job in UP for over five months but failed. I was left with no other option but to return,” Kuldeep recalled.

Kuldeep and five other migrant workers from his district who share a single room have pooled in ₹4,000 each to manage food and other expenses in case of a lockdown.

“Almost every labourer who came back has made some arrangement. Nobody is ready for the hardship we faced while returning home last year,” Pal added.

Along with the perilous journey back, the migrants expressed fear of the economic backlash they suffered because of the lockdown.

“All of us are in debt. Some of us have to pay the pending EMIs on our autos, others have to return the money borrowed during lockdown. The money has not been returned till date due to loss of earnings. People are working from home. They don’t require us to take them to offices anymore,” said Harender.