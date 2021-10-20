Min temp in Pune stays below 20 deg C

PUNE With the monsoon gone, four of six weather stations in Pune reported a drop in temperature on Tuesday. Pashan reported the lowest minimum temperature in the city at 18.7 degrees Celsius, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Shivajinagar reported 19 degrees Celsius, Lohegaon reported 19.6 degrees Celsius and Lavale reported 19.9 degrees Celsius. Chinchwad on Tuesday reported 21.4 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 22.1 degrees Celsius.

Shivajinagar reported a maximum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees Celsuis cooler than the forecast normal. Lohegaon reported 31.1 degrees Celsius.

As per the weather department, Pashan reported 29.8 degrees Celsius, Lavale reported 30.7 degrees Celsius, Chinchwad reported 31.3 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 32 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune said that there was some moisture incursion from Vidarbha because of which there was cloudy weather in the city which resulted in drop in day temperature on Tuesday.

“However, the day temperature is likely to see a rise in the city limits with mercury touching 36 degrees Celsius in the next few days. October heat is likely to be experienced in the city in the next few days” said Kashyapi.

He added that for the next few days the minimum temperature will be around 19 degrees Celsius in Pune.