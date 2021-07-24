Minor among three held for stalking, harassment in Panipat

Three youths, including a minor, have been arrested for allegedly stalking and attempting to molest a 15-year-old minor girl in Panipat.

The accused also attacked a shopkeeper who objected to the incident and tried to stop the accused when they were molesting the victim on the street. The accused threatened him of dire consequences.

Police said accused Tushar (19), Nishant (18) and a minor boy are friends and live in Panipat.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that one of the accused, who is a 16-year-old, was stalking the girl from the past couple of days. On Wednesday, when the victim had gone to the market in Salarganj Gate, Panipat, the accused trio chased her.

They blocked her way and tried to molest her. Shopkeeper Sandeep intervened and tried to stop them but the accused attacked him with sticks and fled the spot, she alleged.

Sunil Kumar, in-charge of Panipat City police station, said on complaint of the girl, they have registered a case under Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 354A, 354D, 506 and 34 of the IPC against the accused. The three accused have been taken into custody.

The accused were produced in court and two of them were sent to judicial custody while the minor was sent to juvenile detention centre.