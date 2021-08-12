Minor held for killing abusive father

PUNE The Pune rural police have apprehended a minor for bludgeoning his father to death for assaulting, torturing, and starving him.

The arrested boy is 16 years of age, while the deceased is a man in 50s, according to the police.

The now-deceased man used to come home, often under the influence of alcohol, and turn violent towards the boy, according to a complaint lodged by the minor’s elder brother.

The man had thrown the boy out of the house at night and forced him to sleep in the cowshed without any bedding after beating him up.

Enraged by the treatment meted out to him by his drunk father, the child used a metal instrument from the cowshed and hit him in the head, causing a fatal head injury, according to the police.

The family has a business of milk production and distribution. Natives of Pimprigaon in Haveli, the family had recently moved to Davdi village in Khed. The child killed the father in the shed in their house.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Khed police station. Police inspector Satishkumar Gurav is investigating the case.