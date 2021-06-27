Missing Karnal man’s body recovered from canal, family alleges honour killing

The body of a missing youth, Ricky (25), of Amupur village in Karnal, was recovered from a canal in Sonepat. Family of the deceased held a protest in Karnal demanding arrest of the accused involved in the case.

Karnal police said the Sonepat police have registered a case of murder against unknown accused and family of the deceased suspect it to be a case of honour killing.

Family of the deceased said that Ricky had developed an affair with a girl from Chamar Khera village and the family of the girl was against the relationship.

They alleged that on June 19, the deceased had allegedly received a call from the girl and had gone to meet her but did not return.

Six days later, his body was recovered from a canal near Kharkhoda in Sonepat and his hands and legs were tied with ropes.

Baljit Singh, in-charge of Karnal Sadar police station, said that during investigation it was found that the girl had committed suicide last week and on complaint of her family, an FIR was registered under Sections 376 and 306 of the IPC against Ricky.

Body of the deceased has been handed over to the family and the police said the cause of death will be ascertained in the postmortem report.