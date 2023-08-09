MISSION 2024: SP kickstarts relay cycle rally from Prayagraj to push for caste census, BJP’s ouster

PRAYAGRAJ The state-level relay cycle rally of the Samajwadi Party (SP) kickstarted from the party’s district office in Prayagraj on Wednesday, coinciding with the August Kranti Diwas observed on August 9. the The rally’s first phase will culminate in Lucknow on the birth anniversary of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav on November 22. (HT Photo)

Led by Abhishek Yadav, the national president of Samajwadi Lohia Vahini and former student leader of Allahabad University (AU), the rally, named ‘Desh bachao, Desh banao’, aims to advocate for a caste census while seeking the removal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The 100-day yatra will cover 24 districts and 125 legislative assemblies in the state. We will raise awareness among the public about SP’s past work while highlighting fundamental issues such as inflation, unemployment, and the ailing healthcare system in the state. These issues are affecting everyone but are posing the most significant challenge for the poor and farmers,” said Abhishek Yadav, an SP leader from Ghazipur who has been entrusted with the responsibility of the yatra by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

“We will connect with the impoverished, farmers, youths, and women, and educate them about the SP’s ‘Pichde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak aka PDA’ (Backward, Dalit, and Minority) approach. Our yatra will focus on intimate gatherings where our local leaders will address people’s concerns. We will also raise awareness about the necessity of a caste census,” he added.

According to the plan, the rally’s first phase will culminate in Lucknow on the birth anniversary of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav on November 22. Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Yadav stated that the people of the country and the state are grappling with surging inflation, unemployment, and atrocities against women. He further remarked, “The BJP’s double-engine government has completely failed to meet the expectations of the common man.”

The bicycle rally commenced from SP’s district office at George Town in Prayagraj on Wednesday, passing through Balson crossing, Dhobi Ghat, AG Office, Directorate of Education, All Saints Cathedral in Civil Lines, Subhash Crossing, Nawab Yusuf Road, Allahabad High Court, and Dhoomanganj before entering Kaushambi district.

After an overnight stay at Muratganj in Kaushambi, on Thursday, it is scheduled to proceed to Chitrakoot, as stated by SP spokesperson Daan Bahadur. The cycle rally is also anticipated to traverse Banda, Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Faizabad, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharaganj, Sidharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Gonda, and Barabanki districts before concluding in Lucknow.