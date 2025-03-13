Menu Explore
Mizoram: BJP registers victory in local body polls

BySangzuala Hmar
Mar 13, 2025 03:01 PM IST

Out of the 88 seats, 12 were declared uncontested, with the BJP securing 9 of these and the remaining three won by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in Wednesday’s local elections for the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), winning a 64 out of 88 village council seats.

The polls were held across the 88 village councils within the CADC in Lawngtlai district.
The polls were held across the 88 village councils within the CADC in Lawngtlai district. (HT file photo)

People aware of the developments from the Mizoram State Election Commission reported a high voter turnout of 74.19%.

The polls were held across the 88 village councils within the CADC in Lawngtlai district and the counting of votes took place immediately after the polling concluded.

Out of the 88 seats, 12 were declared uncontested, with the BJP securing 9 of these and the remaining three won by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

The Indian National Congress (INC) failed to win a single council seats in the election. The defeat marks the party’s first major loss in the Chakma local body polls.

The ruling ZPM managed to secure 12 seats, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) won 8 seats.

In the 2020 local election, the MNF, who were the ruling state party secured 64 village council seats with BJP winning in 16 seats.

