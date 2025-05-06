Menu Explore
Mizoram Police seize 236 kg of meth worth 30.7 crore near Indo-Myanmar border

BySangzuala Hmar
May 06, 2025 10:33 AM IST

Police officials claim that the seizure is the single largest haul of the narcotic drug ever recorded in the state.

The Mizoram police late on Sunday seized over 236 kg of narcotic drug methamphetamine near the Indo-Myanmar border and arrested two people in the operation carried out by personnel from the Dungtlang police station in Champhai district.

Methamphetamine crystals. (NYT File Photo)
Methamphetamine crystals. (NYT File Photo)

Officials claim the seizure, estimated to be worth 30.7 crore in the illegal market, is the single largest haul of methamphetamine ever recorded in the state.

According to officers, a police patrol intercepted a suspicious vehicle along the Thinghrangkawn-Vanzau road. A subsequent search uncovered 236.33 kg of 2,00,99,000 meth tablets, popularly known as ‘party drugs’, concealed inside the vehicle. Authorities also confiscated 2,89,500 in cash from the suspects.

The vehicle, which was en route to Bungzung village, has been impounded, the police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Laltanpuia (30) and Vanropuia (27), both residents of Champhai Vengthar. A case has been registered against them at Dungtlang police station under sections 22(c), 25, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On April 30, the Mizoram Police seized 47 kg of meth tablets worth approximately 6.1 crore in Aizawl.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Mizoram Police seize 236 kg of meth worth 30.7 crore near Indo-Myanmar border
