Mizoram SEC seeks explanation from chief minister over alleged MCC violation

AIZAWL: The Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) has sought an explanation from chief minister Lalduhoma over allegations of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the upcoming local council elections. Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma.

A complaint was lodged in this regard by J Rosangpuia, secretary of the Mizo National Front (MNF), who accused the chief minister of using government premises for election campaigning, which he said was a direct violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In his written complaint to the election body, Rosangpuia also alleged that Lalduhoma had also organised a campaign meeting with candidates and party workers at the chief minister’s official bungalow in Aizawl.

“It is evident from the pictures circulating on social media that Chief Minister Lalduhoma had organised such a meeting at the CM’s bungalow, contravening MCC provisions No. VIII (5) of the State Election Commission,” Rosangpuia said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, the Mizoram State Election Commission issued a notice to the chief minister, directing him to clarify the matter by February 10, 2025.

The local council elections in Mizoram are scheduled for February 12, covering 544 Village Councils across nine districts and 111 Local Councils in the urban areas of Aizawl and Lunglei.

Earlier, the Election Commission had issued show-cause notices to sports minister Lalnghinglova Hmar and PWD minister Vanlalhlana for similar breaches. Both were pardoned with warnings.