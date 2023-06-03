Mizoram hosts 8861 refugees from Manipur in 10 districts

Mizoram has received at least 8,861 refugees from the violence-hit Manipur so far, and they have been spread across 10 of the 11 districts of the state, a Home Department official said on Saturday. Over 45,000 individuals have fled Manipur after the breakout of violence between two ethnic communities on May 3. (File)

With over 45,000 individuals fleeing Manipur after the breakout of violence between two ethnic communities on May 3, Mizoram has been witnessing a daily influx of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the neighbouring state.

The capital Aizawl district hosts the maximum number of people, followed by Kolasib and Saitual districts. These three districts share borders with Manipur.

On May 26, Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga during his visit to New Delhi requested Centre to grant a financial support of ₹10 crore so that the state can extend proper support to the IDPs.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, he said that Mizoram has already hosted 35,000 refugees from Myanmar in various relief camps and a recent conflict in neighbouring Bangladesh has caused thousands of refugees from there also to enter the state.

Meanwhile, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) said that it has decided that the Central YMA Hall, located at Tuikhuahtlang, Aizawl shall be used as a transit camp for refugees until the Government of Mizoram can establish a proper relief camp for the IDPs.

CYMA President, Lalngheta Ralte said, “We are expecting more refugees from Manipur. Among them are women and children, who have fled to our state without any belongings, nor do they have any relatives here in Mizoram.”

The Central YMA has also asked all other YMA branches to prepare their halls in their respective localities to receive the displaced persons.