MLA Abbas Ansari visits father Mukhtar Ansari’s grave, attends ‘fatiha’ ritual

A day after getting permission from the Supreme Court, jailed Mau MLA Abbas Ansari reached Mohammadabad of Ghazipur on Wednesday and attended the ‘fatiha’ ceremony of his father Mukhtar Ansari who died on March 28. He also offered flowers at his father’s grave. Abbas Ansari visits father Mukhtar Ansari’s grave (Sourced)

Abbas, who is lodged in the Kasganj jail, was brought to Ghazipur in a prison vehicle amid tight security as per the direction of the apex court, said a senior police officer and added that Abbas was admitted to the district jail there around 8.57 am. Superintendent of the Ghazipur jail Omvir Singh confirmed it.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Abbas was taken to his ancestral residence ‘Phatak’ in Mohammadabad around 4:27 pm. There, he met his family members and took part in many rituals.

From his house, Abbas was brought to the family’s ancestral graveyard at 7.04 pm in the prison van. At the grave, Abbas first offered soil and flowers and then read ‘fatiha’ along with his younger brother Omar, uncles, including MP Afzal Ansari, cousin MLA Suhaib alias Mannu Ansari, and others. Around 7.18 pm, he boarded the prison van and was taken back to the Ghazipur district jail.

Officials said Abbas became emotional after offering flowers to his father’s grave and hugged his brothers Umar and Suhaib.

The jailed Mau MLA could not attend his father’s cremation as he did not get permission from the court.

Mukhtar died while under treatment at Banda Medical College on March 28 and was laid to rest at his family’s ancestral graveyard on March 30.