3,600 metro pillars erected in city

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has erected more than 73% of the pillars of metro rail lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Out of the total 4,900 plus pillars for all six metro lines, 3,603 plus pillars in the city have been erected.

These pillars form the base for holding the six metro lines spanning almost 113 km in length. For the last few years, these pillars have become a bane for motorists and pedestrians as the authorities have dug up roads for the same, which has made walking and driving inconvenient.

“The construction of the elevated Metro, along with the heavy traffic issue and other activities is ongoing. There are challenges and numerous uncertainties that we encounter during construction. Most of the work is carried out during the night to minimize traffic disturbance and ensure safety,” said an MMRDA official.

Sources said that pillars for most of the metro rail projects are 50 % completed. Once the entire Metro network is completed, it is expected to bring about a drastic change in the travel patterns of Mumbai, benefiting daily commuters and tourists alike.

“We are currently in the process of appointing a consultant to obtain various permissions for Metro Line 10 between Gaimukh and Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road). Additionally, a general consultant has been appointed, and the tendering process for the civil works is underway for Metro Line 12 (Kalyan-Taloja). We are prioritising completion of the metro rail lines,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

