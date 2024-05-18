MNNIT alumni association hosts induction programme

MNNIT Alumni Association of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad organised an alumni induction programme for final year undergraduate and post graduate students of the institute completing their courses this year, in Prayagraj on Saturday. HT Image

A total of 1629 UG and PG students are in final year of different programmes and are expected to complete their courses this year, informed officials.

The programme was inaugurated by chief guest Shailendra Dhamija, chief executive officer (CEO) of SEAP Solutions Pvt Ltd and guests of honour Abhijit Singh, chairman of Railway Recruitment Board, Prayagraj and chief engineer of PWD, Prayagraj Zone Vijay Kanojia.

Prof MM Gore (Officiating Director), Prof Avanish Kumar Dubey, working president of alumni association, Jitendra N Gangwar, secretary, and Sushil Kumar, treasurer of the alumni association besides heads of different departments of the institute and local alumni also participated in the programme.

“This induction programme has been organised for the first time with the aim to familiarise the ‘deemed to be alumni’ about the different activities of the alumni association and their role in institutional development activities”, said working president Prof Avanish Kumar Dubey.

Chief guest Dhamija, who is an industrialist and a graduate of 1989 electrical engineering branch, shared about his journey from a graduate engineer to entrepreneur.

Abhijit Singh spoke about the different vital projects of national importance undertaken by him. He informed the graduates of this institution are working on different key positions in railways and students may get benefits of their experiences by interacting with them.

Prof MM Gore said that alumni are the torch bearers of the institute and the services rendered by alumni to the nation and society also attracts praise for their Alma Mater.

Prof Avanish Kumar Dubey, working president of MNNIT alumni association welcomed the guests and students and shared how the alumni association is involved in branding of the institute.