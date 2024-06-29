Mob attacks police, vandalises vehicles in Tripura over road mishap; 5 arrested

Five persons were arrested for attacking police and vandalising their vehicles during a protest over a road mishap that killed a person at Bishalgarh in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, said police on Friday. Police said they controlled the situation, but some unruly miscreants, all of a sudden, started pelting stones at police and damaged a few of our vehicles. (Representative image)

The five arrested persons were identified as Rakesh Barman, Yusuf Nabi, Gopal Banik, Abhijit Barman and Dipankar Barman. They were sent to judicial custody till July 3.

Police said that a youth was killed after a vehicle carrying sugar hit him on Thursday night and the local people blocked the road demanding police to arrest the accused person.

Getting information, a team of police rushed to the spot and assured the people of taking prompt action.

“We controlled the situation, but some unruly miscreants, all of a sudden, started pelting stones at police and damaged a few of our vehicles. We arrested five persons,” said officer in-charge of Bishalgarh Police Station, Rana Chatterjee.