 Mob attacks police, vandalises vehicles in Tripura over road mishap; 5 arrested - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mob attacks police, vandalises vehicles in Tripura over road mishap; 5 arrested

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jun 29, 2024 01:33 PM IST

A youth was killed after a vehicle carrying sugar hit him on Thursday night and the local people blocked the road demanding police to arrest the accused person

Five persons were arrested for attacking police and vandalising their vehicles during a protest over a road mishap that killed a person at Bishalgarh in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, said police on Friday.

Police said they controlled the situation, but some unruly miscreants, all of a sudden, started pelting stones at police and damaged a few of our vehicles. (Representative image)
Police said they controlled the situation, but some unruly miscreants, all of a sudden, started pelting stones at police and damaged a few of our vehicles. (Representative image)

The five arrested persons were identified as Rakesh Barman, Yusuf Nabi, Gopal Banik, Abhijit Barman and Dipankar Barman. They were sent to judicial custody till July 3.

Police said that a youth was killed after a vehicle carrying sugar hit him on Thursday night and the local people blocked the road demanding police to arrest the accused person.

Getting information, a team of police rushed to the spot and assured the people of taking prompt action.

“We controlled the situation, but some unruly miscreants, all of a sudden, started pelting stones at police and damaged a few of our vehicles. We arrested five persons,” said officer in-charge of Bishalgarh Police Station, Rana Chatterjee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Mob attacks police, vandalises vehicles in Tripura over road mishap; 5 arrested
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On