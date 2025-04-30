Mob attacks women in Budaun; 11 booked, 6 arrested

A group of women returning from a religious function in a tractor-trolley were brutally assaulted by a mob in Kutarai village under jurisdiction of Alapur police station of Budaun district. The incident, which occurred on Monday evening, triggered tension in the area. Police registered an FIR against eleven accused, including the three sons of the village head, and arrested six of them. DM Avanish Rai and SSP Brijesh Singh met the injured at the district hospital on Tuesday, and assured of time bound action. (HT Photo)

Additional police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.

On Tuesday, district magistrate Avanish Rai and senior superintendent of police Brijesh Singh met the injured at the district hospital and assured of time bound action.

According to a police complaint filed by Ankit, a resident of Simariya village, he had taken his nine-year-old son Sudhanshu to a religious site in Sainjni village, located in the Moosajhag region, for a traditional mundan (tonsure) ceremony. He was accompanied by over 40 women from his family and village, who travelled in a tractor-trolley. Ankit himself was driving the tractor on their way back when the incident occurred around 7 pm.

The violence began when the group reached Kutarai village and found a motorcycle parked in the middle of the road. Ankit requested the motorcycle be moved, leading to an argument with four local men. Verbal abuse escalated quickly, and the four allegedly called others from the village to join them.

In response, a large mob, armed with sticks and batons, arrived at the spot and launched a violent attack on the tractor trolley. The mob indiscriminately beat the women on board, leaving several seriously injured.

Among the critically injured are Kiran, Kavita, Vaisyamantri, Urmila, and Ankit himself, all of whom sustained head injuries. More than 30 women reportedly received minor to moderate injuries during the attack.

Based on Ankit’s complaint, the Alapur police have registered an FIR under multiple sections of the BNS including 109 (attempt to murder) against seven named individuals and four unknown assailants. Among the named accused are Bilal, Shanu, Istkar, and Yaseen.

SSP said, “Six accused including four named in the FIR have been arrested while efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the remaining accused. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain peace and prevent further unrest”.

The officer said the investigation is underway, and medical aid is being provided to the injured.