Modi to address farmers’ meet in Varanasi on June 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on June 18. During his day-long visit, Modi will address a farmers’ conference, said BJP Kashi region president Dilip Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File Photo)

This will be the first visit of PM Modi to Varanasi after the formation of the Modi-led NDA government for the third time at the centre.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Kashi region BJP media in-charge Navratan Rathi said that the Kashi region BJP is working to select a venue for the farmers’ conference which may be held in Rohania or Sevapuri assembly constituency. The process of handing over responsibilities to all workers regarding the Kisan Sammelan has begun.

In this regard, a meeting of Varanasi BJP office-bearers was held at the party office in Gulab Bagh. They discussed the plan for the preparations regarding the visit of the PM.

Patel said that after addressing the Kisan Sammelan, PM Modi will offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath and attend Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

He alerted the workers to prepare for the grand welcome of PM Modi. Kashi region BJP Kisan Morcha general secretary Jainath Mishra said that it is a matter of great joy that PM Modi will address a farmers’ conference in Varanasi after becoming PM for the third time.

The meeting was conducted by BJP city unit President Vidyasagar Rai and the vote of thanks was given by District President and MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma.