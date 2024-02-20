Modi to lay foundation of projects worth over 14K crore in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth over ₹14,000 crore in Varanasi on February 23. He will reach his constituency on February 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File Photo)

According to Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel, BJP workers will welcome the Prime Minister as he exits the airport on Thursday evening. From the airport to Banaras Locomotive Work (BLW) guest house, BJP workers and citizens will shower petals on PM Modi amid Damarus being played by the Damaru Dal and the sound of conch shells.

On February 23, PM Modi will attend a programme at Swatantra Bhavan, BHU, where he will give away certificates to toppers of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita.

Thereafter, PM Modi will visit Sant Ravidas Temple in Seergovardhan where he will offer prayers to Sant Ravidas and will have prasad in the Langar (community feast). He will also unveil a statue of Sant Ravidas on the temple premises and address a public meeting.

Patel said that the PM will visit Banas Dairy Plant, Karkhiyavan. Before addressing a mega public meeting, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth about ₹14,316 crore. Of these, the PM will inaugurate 23 projects worth ₹10,972 crore and lay the foundation stone of (over a dozen) projects worth ₹3,344 crore.

Patel said that to ensure public participation in the PM’s public meeting in Karkhiyavan, public representatives, BJP officials and workers are inviting people in the villages in the vicinity of Karakhiyavan.

Kashi region BJP media in-charge Navratan Rathi said that a sanitation drive has been launched in the villages.

Foundation stones to be laid

The foundation stones of 12 projects, including the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campus in Bada Lalpur, the National Center for Aging at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway to be built under the Bharatmala project, multi-level car parking at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi and Advanced Research and Manufacturing Plant by BHEL at Karkhiyaon, Varanasi Medical College, Sant Guru Ravidas Museum and Park will be laid.

Inauguration

Inauguration of Banas Kashi Sankul Dairy at Karkhiyavan, renovation and expansion of Sigra Stadium, waste to charcoal plant to be built in Ramna and Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg will be inaugurated during the PM’s visit.

Modi likely to meet BJP workers on Feb 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with top office-bearers of BJP Kashi region and Varanasi district on February 22, soon after reaching Kashi. Though the meeting is not a part of the plan yet, the BJP Kashi region has kept its plan ready.

When asked if PM Modi will hold a meeting with party workers of Kashi during his proposed visit, Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel said, “There is no such plan yet. But if any such instructions come from PM Modi, it will be a matter of great joy for us.”