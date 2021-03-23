Mohali car crash: If found guilty, teen accused could face life imprisonment

The 18-year-old accused of driving the Mercedes that ran over three persons near Radha Soami Satsang Chowk in Mohali on Saturday morning, could face life imprisonment or jail up to 10 years as police have added sections of culpable homicide to the case.

The teen, identified as Samrat Singh, a resident of Sector 34D, Chandigarh, was arrested on Sunday while two of his friends, who were allegedly in the car at the time of the mishap, are currently on the run. They have been identified as Arjun Kapoor, son of a stock broker and a resident of Sector 9, Chandigarh, and Prabhnoor Singh, son of the owner of Hotel Majestic, Phase 9, Mohali, who resides in Phase 7. All three study at a private school in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said, “We are hopeful of arresting the other two soon. We have already requested the court for speedy trial in the case and exemplary punishment for the culprits. Had the teens stopped their car and taken the victims to a hospital, the victims’ lives could have been saved. But the trio was under the influence of liquor and fled from the scene.”

The case against the trio has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code.

District attorney Sanjiv Batra said if the police have added Section 304, it entails

imprisonment for life, or imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine, if the act by which the death is caused is done with the intention of causing death.

While raids are on to arrest Arjun and Prabhnoor, police will be producing Samrat in the court on Tuesday as his one-day remand ended on Monday.