Mohali emerging as preferred GCC destination: Punjab Investor’s Summit

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com Vice chairperson, Punjab development commission, Seema Bansal said the Punjab government has adopted a flexible incentive structure designed to facilitate investments. (HT Photo)

Mohali: “The Information Technology (IT) sector has become a powerful catalyst for economic growth, innovation, and knowledge-driven development across the world. Mohali is rapidly emerging as an important destination for technology-led investments, supported by a strong talent pool, modern infrastructure, and a progressive policy environment that encourages digital innovation and entrepreneurship”, Punjab cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora said on Saturday during the the Global Capability Centres (GCC) round table conference, at the the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026.

The minister further said that recognising the immense potential of the IT sector, the Government of Punjab is committed to create a vibrant ecosystem that supports software development, digital services, artificial intelligence, data analytics, fintech, cybersecurity, and emerging technology solutions. The state is also encouraging the establishment of GCCs, technology development hubs, and innovation-driven startups that can serve global markets of Punjab.

The Mohali- Chandigarh technology corridor has already evolved into a key hub for IT and IT-enabled services, attracting leading companies and fostering a dynamic ecosystem of startups, research institutions, and technology professionals.

World-class educational institutions are producing highly skilled graduates every year, Punjab offers a strong pipeline of talent for technology-driven industries,he added.

Punjab development commission vice chairperson Seema Bansal, informed that newly launched industrial policy provides a competitive incentive framework that supports investments in IT parks, technology campuses, research and development facilities, and innovation centres. Key incentives to be given include capital subsidies, employment generation incentives, State Goods and Services Tax reimbursement, and infrastructure support, enabling companies to scale operations efficiently.

Furthermore she highlighted that Punjab’s strategic location, excellent connectivity, and quality of life make it an attractive destination for technology professionals and global companies alike.

She said the Punjab government has adopted a flexible incentive structure designed to facilitate investments. Now investors can choose incentive disbursement periods from 10 to 15 years.Overall incentives up to 125% of Fixed Capital Investment for IT/ITES units and GCC; 80% of FCI for Data Centres. She stated that incentives should be disbursed in annual equal instalments.