Mohali: Seized vehicles ravaged in police yard fire

Several seized vehicles were damaged after a fire broke out at the police yard in Phase 8 on Wednesday afternoon. The cause of the fire is still unknown. (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses saw flames erupting from one vehicle, before spreading to others parked nearby. Thick black smoke rose from the lot, alarming residents and commuters in the area. Firefighters reached the spot promptly and doused the blaze.

DSP Harsimran Bal said police rushed to the scene as soon as they got the alert. “The fire brigade also arrived on time and controlled the blaze. We have informed senior officials about the extent of loss, and we are planning to lease out these vehicles soon,” he said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, though several vehicles, seized in connection with accidents and criminal cases, suffered extensive damage. The cause of the fire is still unknown.