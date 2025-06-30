Mohali: VB records ex-Akali leader Aulakh, businessman Chahal’s statements

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has intensified its investigation against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with a disproportionate assets case linked to drug money laundering worth over ₹540 crore. Both Aulakh and Chahal were arrested in 2015 for their alleged roles in the Bhola drug cartel but were acquitted of all charges by a CBI court in Mohali in 2019. (HT photo for representation)

Majithia was arrested on June 25 from his residence in Amritsar under the Prevention of Corruption Act and remains in vigilance custody. He is scheduled to be produced in court on July 2.

On Monday, former Akali leader Maninder Singh Aulakh, also known as Bittu Aulakh, who is now with the BJP, and Amritsar-based businessman Jagjit Singh Chahal recorded their statements against Majithia at the vigilance office in Sector 68, Mohali.

Speaking to the media after his deposition, Aulakh said the case dates back to 2013 and alleged that law enforcement failed to act decisively at the time. “Had the police investigated properly then, the truth would have come out much earlier. We even demanded a CBI probe,” he said.

Aulakh added that investigators questioned him about financial transactions, benami properties and any joint assets with Majithia, all of which he denied. He called for the questioning of former SSP Hardayal Mann to shed light on the matter and accused former ED deputy director Niranjan Singh of bias in the earlier probe.

“If anyone is involved in drug trafficking, they should be punished. But innocent people like me and Chahal have been falsely implicated. Our children’s futures have been ruined and Chahal’s parents suffered immensely,” he said.

Clarifying his past association with Majithia, Aulakh said they had cordial ties until 2010 but never owned any property together.

Chahal, who owns three pharmaceutical companies in Himachal Pradesh — MBP Pharmaceuticals and Montek Bio Pharma in Baddi, and Tulip Formulations in Damtal — echoed Aulakh’s concerns. He said the investigation finally appears to be moving in the right direction.

“Until now, it was all political drama. Five or six SITs were formed over the years, but none took the case seriously. For the first time, officials seem determined to uncover the truth,” Chahal said.

He reiterated his opposition to drug trafficking and called on chief minister Bhagwant Mann to initiate a thorough probe into the 2013 drug racket. “If we are guilty, we are ready to face the consequences,” he added.

Both Aulakh and Chahal were arrested in 2015 for their alleged roles in the Bhola drug cartel but were acquitted of all charges by a CBI court in Mohali in 2019.

Over the past five days, the vigilance bureau has also recorded statements from former Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, former ED deputy director Niranjan Singh and former MLA Amarpal Singh ‘Bonny’ Ajnala.