‘Big moment for us’: U.P. board topper from Lucknow expresses gratitude to family

LUCKNOW Months of hard work went behind the jubilation which Mohd Shahan Ansari and his family felt after he emerged as Lucknow’s best scorer in U.P. board high-school exam on Tuesday. A student of Bal Nikunj Inter College, the 17-year-old secured 581 out of 600 marks, which translates to a 96.83% score. Mohd Shahan Ansari of Bal Nikunj Inter College. (HT Photo)

“To become the district topper is a big moment for our family. My father Shaukat Husain passed away in 2016 due to cancer. Subsequently, my elder brother took over our jewellery shop and started looking after the family. My mother Sadrun Nisha is a housewife. My only regret is that I could not become topper in the overall merit list of the state,” said Ansari.

A web series and literature aficionado, Ansari wants to become an IAS officer. “Since childhood, I have always been impressed with administrative officers. They command a lot of respect and are key decision makers. They are responsible for good governance by executing government policies in the right earnest,” he said.

His principal HN Jaiswal also praised Ansari for his remarkable feat. Ansari is followed by Anushka, who stood second with 95.83% by obtaining 575 out of 600 marks. The third rank is shared by Ashwani Singh Chauhan of Cosmopolitan Inter College, Abhinesh Kumar of MDM Public Inter College, and Sumant Kumar Maddheshiya of OAF Public Inter College, Faizullaganj. They all secured 95.5% by obtaining 573 out of 600 marks.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate exam, Shabana Bano of Bright Career SS Inter College, Thakurganj, got 96.4% by scoring 482 out of 500 marks. She is the joint sixth rank holder in the state with several others.

Shabana Bano, 18, wants to become a doctor to look after poor and needy patients who cannot afford the best of medical facilities. His father Abdul Shakoor is a businessman and mother Jameela Bano is a housewife. She got 96 in English, 95 in Hindi and 97 in Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

“The Covid pandemic impacted my high school result and I could not score upto my expectation but this time, I worked really hard. Now, I will prepare for NEET and appear for the exam next year. I’m thankful for the support extended by the family. My elder brother and sister helped me a lot,” she said.

Bano is followed by Syed Uzair Ahmad of Saint Mary Inter College, who stood second with 96.2%. Ahmad scored 481 out of 500 marks. The third position is shared by Akshat Jain of Desh Bharti Public Inter College and Gungun Sahu. They got 480 out of 500 marks, registering a 96% score.