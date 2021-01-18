IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Monday Musings: Should the police act or not? When the law is made to order
Police take action against persons not wearing a mask at Mukundnagar in Pune in September, 2020. (HT)
Police take action against persons not wearing a mask at Mukundnagar in Pune in September, 2020. (HT)
others

Monday Musings: Should the police act or not? When the law is made to order

In Pune, as many as 28,000 people have violated rules such as not wearing masks, stepping out of home during curfew orders, and keeping shops open beyond deadlines. The police action has caused an uproar, says Yogesh Joshi
READ FULL STORY
By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:40 PM IST

Earlier last week, many in Pune began receiving phone calls from the police seeking personal details, such as address and photo id.

In some cases, police personnel even visited homes to collect the photo ids and other documents. All this was part of an exercise by the police against those caught violating curfew-related norms during the Covid- induced lockdown.

The police have already clarified that they are in process of filing chargesheets, and for this, details such as photo id, residence address and phone numbers of those who violated orders are being gathered.

These are offences police lodged mainly during March, April, May and June, when Pune, along with other parts of Maharashtra were under strict lockdown.

In Pune, as many as 28,000 people have violated rules such as not wearing masks, stepping out of home during curfew orders, and keeping shops open beyond deadlines.

The police action caused an uproar with many crying that the move is unnecessary when the law enforcement agencies have not been effective in dealing with criminals.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) jumped into the fray and wrote to home minister Anil Deshmukh – he belongs to the same party – with a request to intervene and ask the Pune police chief not to go ahead with the action.

The NCP’s intervention came after some of the civic activists, who otherwise ask for transparency, honesty and accountability from every government agency, expressed unhappiness against the police action.

Is this the first instance where police are being asked not to pursue cases?

In the past, governments have on multiple occasions approved withdrawal of police cases filed during political and social agitations.

The latest being the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s decision on December 31, to take back cases between November 2014 to December 2019. Most of these cases are related to the Maratha protests as well as the Aarey agitation against the Metro carshed.

Earlier, the Fadnavis government had cleared similar cases between 2005 and 2014.

Among the key cases in which the government made a plea in the court seeking withdrawal was one against Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe and Uddhav Thackeray’s personal assistance Milind Narvekar.

Both, among others, were booked for hatching a conspiracy allegedly to create law and order problem in Pune during a bandh called by Shiv Sena in 2010.

Maharashtra, of course, is not the only state to have withdrawn cases. In all the protests from 2005 and 2019, where the government has decided to withdraw cases, there was violence too, making the common citizen suffer.

The spate of withdrawal of criminal as well as non-criminal cases against politicians, their workers and the aam aadmi point not just to the subverting of the rule of law, but also indicate the overpowering stranglehold of the political establishments.

In the latest episode involving cases against common citizens, police have invoked Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, provides penalties for disobeying any regulation or order made under the Act.

These are according to Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code under disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

Any move to take back cases registered lawfully for any violation only undermines the legitimacy of state, an absence of which can lead to chaos.

During lockdown, when people were roaming the roads without purpose, police came under criticism for inaction.

Now that the police are trying to take cases filed against those violating the norms to their logical conclusion by filing chargesheets, they have once again come under criticism.

While any withdrawal must be “with the consent of the court”, the court itself has to see that the withdrawal is to meet the ends of justice and not for an improper reason such as political expediency.

Yogesh Joshi can be contacted at yogesh.joshi@htlive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
others

2 cases of adverse reaction to vaccine reported in Pune dist

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
PUNE Pune district has reported two “serious” cases of adverse effects following the Covid-19 immunisation (AEFI), in which two female auxiliary nurses/midwives required hospital admission
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune dist reports 303 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
PUNE The district reported 303 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Monday, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district’s positivity rate rises to 7.4%

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
PUNE The positivity rate of Pune district has increased to 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SII to dispatch Covishield to multiple countries by month-end

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:44 PM IST
PUNE The city-based Serum Institute of India (SII), largest vaccine manufacturer, has provided 11 million Covishield doses to the central government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Vaccination drive to resume in Punr from today

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:44 PM IST
PUNE After a gap of two days, the Covid-19 inoculation drive will resume in the city and the rest of the district on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

205 healthcare workers get Covid vaccine jab at NDA Khadakwasla

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:43 PM IST
PUNE At least 205 healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated at the National Defence Academy (NDA) Khadakwasla on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

State’s three-tier sports plan for athletes aims to negate months lost to pandemic

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:51 PM IST
PUNE After a pandemic-impacted year – the Maharashtra state sports department is ready to change gears as far as sporting activities go
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

IMD to use three models to better weather forecasts

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Pune: For more accurate weather forecasts in 2021, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will be using data from three weather prediction models
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar wears a deserted look on Sunday after the process was suspended till Tuesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar wears a deserted look on Sunday after the process was suspended till Tuesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
others

Vaccine here, but don’t let guard down: Mumbai civic body

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Immediate dip in daily case count unlikely, will take 3-4 months to see vaccine’s impact, say civic officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
4 robbers held after encounter in Punjab’s border town of Patti; fifth dies of drug overdose
4 robbers held after encounter in Punjab’s border town of Patti; fifth dies of drug overdose
others

4 robbers held after encounter in Punjab’s border town of Patti; fifth dies of drug overdose

By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Two police personnel among six injured in firing; accused, who faced about 50 criminal cases, had committed six robberies in past 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When a person makes his/her Will, s/he is declaring how assets and properties are disbursed, and to whom, after his/her death. (GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
When a person makes his/her Will, s/he is declaring how assets and properties are disbursed, and to whom, after his/her death. (GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
others

Five steps to creating and registering a Last Will & Testament

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:02 PM IST
When a person makes his/her Will, s/he is declaring how assets and properties are disbursed, and to whom, after his/her death. The Will is a legal document. It can be handwritten, or typed, on any document and not just stamp paper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 35-year-old woman and her sons, aged 12 and five, were found dead after the door to their room was forced open at Hamadwala Uttad village in Ferozepur district on Monday morning. (Representational image)
The 35-year-old woman and her sons, aged 12 and five, were found dead after the door to their room was forced open at Hamadwala Uttad village in Ferozepur district on Monday morning. (Representational image)
others

Mother, sons suffocated to death as they sleep with angithi in room

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Three members of a family, including two children, died of suffocation as they slept with a coal-brazier (angithi) to keep themselves warm in a room at Hamadwala Uttad village in Ferozepur district on Sunday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police take action against persons not wearing a mask at Mukundnagar in Pune in September, 2020. (HT)
Police take action against persons not wearing a mask at Mukundnagar in Pune in September, 2020. (HT)
others

Monday Musings: Should the police act or not? When the law is made to order

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:40 PM IST
In Pune, as many as 28,000 people have violated rules such as not wearing masks, stepping out of home during curfew orders, and keeping shops open beyond deadlines. The police action has caused an uproar, says Yogesh Joshi
READ FULL STORY
Close
The beating the retreat ceremony, a coordinated drill of the Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers, was held on Independence Day last year without any spectators. (PTI file photo)
The beating the retreat ceremony, a coordinated drill of the Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers, was held on Independence Day last year without any spectators. (PTI file photo)
others

No spectators at Attari border on Republic Day amid Covid pandemic

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:26 PM IST
BSF officials say decision on conducting coordinated parade with Pakistan at joint check post will be taken soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
The boy's father, a labourer, is absconding. (Pardeep Pandit/HT Archive)
The boy's father, a labourer, is absconding. (Pardeep Pandit/HT Archive)
others

Hyderabad man sets 10-year-old son ablaze for not studying

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The boy suffered 60 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment in a government hospital
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP