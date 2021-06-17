Monsoon makes its presence felt in Pune on Thursday; more rain forecast for Friday

PUNE Shivajinagar, on Thursday, reported 13.6 mm of rainfall and Lohegaon reported 9.6 mm, as the monsoon finally made its presence felt in the city. With cloudy skies and a day filled with rain, the maximum temperature saw a drop to 27.8 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees cooler than normal temperature forecast. The minimum temperature also saw a decrease to 21.3 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees cooler than normal.

The monsoon had not yet begun in full force, with a spattering of rainfall so far. However, on Thursday, it rained. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the ghat areas will continue to witness isolated heavy rainfall on June 18 as well. The Southwest Monsoon is now active in Madhya (central) Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa. In Vidarbha and Marathwada the southwest monsoon is not active, said IMD officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune, said that westerlies are strong as of Thursday and the upper air has depth.

“In Konkan and Goa, after June 19, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast. In Pune city and Pune district, there is cloud concentration. Due to orography, we may receive see cloudy skies and rainfall of a moderate level. Pune may get rainfall on June 19 as well,” said Kashyapi.

He added that in lowland areas there may be water logging and roads may get slippery due to rainfall.

As per IMD, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar.

“Due to large scale atmospheric conditions, conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon in Rajasthan, remaining parts Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. However, there could be slow progress into some more parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh till June 21,” said IMD officials