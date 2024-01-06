MoS for culture Lekhi visits sculpture workshop in Agartala, praises artworks

Sculptures made by Tripura artists would be installed to beautify various populated locations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poll constituency, Varanasi, Union minister of state for culture Meenakshi Lekhi said on Friday. Union minister of state for culture Meenakshi Lekhi with an artist at Lalit Kala Akademi in Agartala (Twitter/@M_Lekhi)

Lekhi made her remarks during her visit to the Nazrul Kalakshetra Art Gallery in Agartala, where a 45-day-long sculpture workshop started last month. The minister is on a two-day visit to Tripura.

“Happy to visit the Lalit Kala Akademi in Agartala where local artists are creating sculptures to be installed in Hon PM’s constituency - Varanasi,” she posted on X.

“We take pride in our country’s traditional civilization, culture and heritage. The sculptures that are made by the state artists will be installed at different places in Varanasi in future. This is the first time, such initiative has been taken,” Lekhi while speaking to the media at the event.

A total of 50 sculptures are being made in the workshop organised jointly by the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) and Lalitkala Akademi. The event was sponsored by the ministry of cultural and the ministry of railways.

Lekhi said that people across the country would be drawn towards the Northeast, including Tripura, through sculptures made by the artists.

“Nearly 10 crore (100 million) people visit Varanasi yearly. The Tripura artists’ creative arts would reach the people across the globe through the installation of these sculptures,” said the minister as she stressed developing the tourism infrastructure by highlighting significant tourism spots like Chhabimura, Unakoti etc.

Earlier in the day, the Union minister interacted with the self-help groups of the Unakoti district in Tripura.