Mosquito menace: Residents can now monitor fogging schedule; lodge complaint

With residents reeling under the onslaught of mosquitoes and thus at risk of contacting vector-borne diseases, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started its fogging exercise in different localities of the city. Fogging using a cycle-mounted machine being carried out in Prayagraj. (HT File)

However, in order to ensure that fogging takes place regularly, the PMC has released a list of ward-wise proposed fogging schedule till April 10. The names and mobile numbers of the staff deputed for the fogging along with name of the ward and details of the sanitation inspector and zonal officer have also been released by the corporation. Thus, citizens can lodge a complaint if fogging is not done in a locality or a ward as per the schedule.

This way, the corporators and residents will be able to monitor the fogging exercise being undertaken in their wards and localities by the PMC.

Till now, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation was not making public the list of fogging schedule in the city. Due to this, the city residents were not aware of the day and timing of the fogging exercise in their respective areas.

Prayagraj health officer Dr Abhishek Singh said that if fogging does not happen in any ward or locality of the city, one can complain the zonal officer concerned.

The list of the fogging schedule has also been sent to all the corporators. The Municipal Corporation House had recently passed a resolution that the list of fogging schedule should be given to the councillors, so that they can monitor the exercise.

Meanwhile, the PMC has also conducted an extensive fogging in the Sangam area on Tuesday. Even in Daraganj locality located on the banks of Sangam, fogging machines remained busy in the evening.

Dr Abhishek Singh said that after the end of the annual Magh Mela-2024, more mosquitoes are entering the nearby populated localities from the Sangam area. Daraganj area is most affected due to mosquito menace.

Therefore, on the instructions of Mayor Umeshchandra Ganesh Kesarwani, extensive fogging has been done in Sangam area. The officials said that fogging has been done in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Shahganj Gadhi Sarai, Teliarganj, Tagore Town, Arail, Sulem Sarai, Malak Harhar and Jhunsi wards.