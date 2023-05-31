Reward on Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen to be increased soon

Failing to trace the whereabouts of slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen even three months after lawyer Umesh Pal’s murder, Prayagraj police may soon increase the reward on her arrest. Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen (HT FILE)

Police officials are completing formalities to increase the reward in a bid to mount pressure on Shaista Parveen who has been accused of providing help to assailants involved in the murder of Umesh Pal and his two security personnel.

At present, Shaista Parveen is carrying a reward of ₹50000 and police have also issued a lookout notice against her to stop her from leaving the country.

An FIR was lodged against Atiq, Ashraf, Shaista Parveen and others on complaint of Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal.

Shaista went into hiding soon after her name surfaced in the triple murders and an FIR was lodged against her. Many police teams including STF, special operation group were roped in to arrest her. Police teams carried out intensive raids in villages in Prayagraj and Kaushambi including wetlands of the Ganga. The police launched door to door combing operation and even used drones to search for her, but she could not be found.

Firstly, a cash reward of ₹25000 was declared on her but it was later increased to ₹50000.

Police officials suspect that Shaista Parveen may be completing her period of ‘iddat’ (Over four months period of seclusion after husband’s death) at some safe place. However, it is unclear if Ashraf’s wife Zainab and sister Ayesha Noori are with her or not.

Police officials said under such circumstances the reward on Shaista Parveen may soon be increased. A report in this regard will soon be forwarded to senior officials in Lucknow for approval. The efforts will al