Mother, 2-year-old son killed after landslide in Manipur district; one injured

Two persons including a two-year-old child were killed while one person was injured on Monday night, after a landslide due to heavy rainfall damaged their home, police said. Police said the injured person Ringsinlung Kahmei serves in the Manipur Police as a constable. (HT photo)

The landslide occurred around 11:30pm in Dimthamlong village, Tamenglong district which killed both the mother and her minor son.

Police said the injured person Ringsinlung Kahmei serves in the Manipur Police as a constable, and he has been taken to Imphal for further treatment.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh condoled the tragic incident.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a mother and her child due to the landslide that occurred last night in Dimthanlong village, Tamenglong Ward No. 3. My heart goes out to the bereaved family. Our thoughts are with Mr. Ringsinlung Kahmei, who has been critically injured in this incident. We are taking immediate steps to ensure he receives the necessary medical attention and advanced care”, he posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

MLA Dinganglung Gangmei also posted a condolence message on his official Facebook page.

“I am utterly devastated to hear about the heart-wrenching tragedy that befell Dimthanlong village, Tamenglong Ward No. 3, last night. A landslide claimed the precious lives of a mother and her child, leaving a trail of unimaginable grief”, he posted.

“My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved family, who are facing an unbearable loss. My thoughts and prayers are also with Mr. Ringsinlung Kahmei, who has been critically injured in this disaster. I pray for his speedy recovery”, he added.