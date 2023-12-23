close_game
News / Cities / Others / Mother kills 2 sons, herself in murder-suicide; one child critical

Mother kills 2 sons, herself in murder-suicide; one child critical

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Dec 23, 2023 09:32 PM IST

Superintendent of police, Satyajeet Gupta, said that the children and mother were rescued with the help of locals, but an infant in the lap of the mother had collapsed on the spot. The woman and her younger son Arham, 5 years of age, died on the way to the hospital.

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman, a resident of the village Pach Dewarva, along with her three teenage sons, jumped hand in hand into a well in the village under the Semariyawan block of Sant Kabir Nagar district on Friday evening, committing suicide.

For Representation only (HT File Photo)

Saifullah, the father-in-law of the deceased, stated that the mother of three had returned from her parents’ house two days ago after delivering her third child. She had mental health issues and was undergoing psychiatric treatment, he added.

Gupta added that the elder son, Akram, 7, was referred to Media College Basti, where his condition is critical. Officials stated that on Friday afternoon, while taking their goats for grazing, the woman called her children and collectively jumped into the well. This was reportedly after the mother had pushed the children to jump into the well. Other children playing in the field raised an alarm, and people rushed to the spot, initiating a rescue operation, but unfortunately, three of them could not be saved.

Saifullah stated that his son, Faiz Ahmed, is a labourer at an embroidery design firm and was at work when the incident occurred. Circle officer Deepanshu Rathore said that the police had initiated an inquiry into the case to find the real reason behind this extreme step.

