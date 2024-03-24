 Motorcycle borne duo snatch iPhone from resident in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok-I - Hindustan Times
Motorcycle borne duo snatch iPhone from resident in Gurugram's Sushant Lok-I

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 25, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Aurora was unable to see their faces as the rider was wearing a helmet and the one sitting behind had a mask on his face

Gurugram: Two unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly snatching an iPhone from a person while he was walking towards his home in Sector-43, police said on Sunday.

Two suspects on a motorcycle approached 29-year-old Dhruv Aurora from behind and fled after suddenly snatching his phone, according to the police. (Representational Image)
Two suspects on a motorcycle approached 29-year-old Dhruv Aurora from behind and fled after suddenly snatching his phone, according to the police. (Representational Image)

Investigators said that the incident took place at about 10.15pm on March 21 when 29-year-old Dhruv Aurora was talking to one of his friends on his phone while walking towards his home in Whispering Meadows located in Block-D of Sushant Lok-I. They said he was on the service lane of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Marg and was returning from Huda City Centre.

According to the police, two suspects on a motorcycle approached Aurora from behind and fled after suddenly snatching his phone. They said that Aurora was unable to see their faces as the rider was wearing a helmet and the one sitting behind had a mask on his face.

A senior police officer said that Aurora said that the motorcycle didn’t have any registration number plate. “The spot where the incident took place was secluded, dark and didn’t have any CCTV camera coverage. Probably the suspects were following him from the Huda City Centre and snatched the phone after finding him alone in a suitable spot,” he said.

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police public relations officer, said they were trying to trace the suspects and arrest them.

On Aurora’s complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under Sections 34 (common intention) and 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station on Saturday.

