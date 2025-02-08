MP, Rajasthan CMs take holy dip in Sangam

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav took a holy dip in Sangam on Saturday. MP chief minister Mohan Yadav, along with his family, taking a dip in the sacred Sangam on Saturday. (HT )

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav and his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajanlal Sharma took a dip in the sacred Sangam on Saturday. Both the chief ministers have lauded the Uttar Pradesh government and CM Yogi Adityanath for the grand and successful organisation of Mahakumbh 2025.

Expressing his sentiments, Mohan Yadav, who was at Mahakumbh Nagar along with his family, said, “Today, I have arrived at the sacred land of Prayagraj and taken a holy dip on behalf of all the people of Madhya Pradesh. This experience is truly unforgettable.”

The MP CM further stated, “I extend my best wishes to the Uttar Pradesh government and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for their commendable efforts in successfully organising this magnificent Mahakumbh.”

He lauded the grandeur, divinity, and impeccable arrangements for Mahakumbh, calling it a remarkable confluence of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

During his visit to the Triveni Sangam, CM Mohan Yadav offered prayers for the well-being of society. He remarked, “The divine blessings of Maa Ganga and Maa Yamuna always remain at Sangam. Being here, I am praying for the bright future of Madhya Pradesh’s youth, employment opportunities for the jobless, and prosperity for all sections of society.”

Reflecting on the spiritual essence of the event, he emphasised that Mahakumbh is not just a religious gathering but a symbol of India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

The Rajasthan CM, however, stated that the Mahakumbh is a symbol of ancestral traditions and the wisdom of saints, originating from planetary calculations. He also expressed gratitude to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the arrangements made for the event.

“Mahakumbh is a symbol of our heritage and culture... This is the legacy of our ancestors and saints, guided by planetary calculations. We are fortunate to witness such a grand event, which is unique to India. I thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the excellent arrangements made under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. People are coming here from across the nation and abroad,” Sharma said.

The Rajasthan CM also applauded the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, stating that the people of the national capital had placed their trust in the double-engine government for their development.