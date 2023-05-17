Home / Cities / Others / Ghazipur court acquits Mukhtar Ansari in 2009 attempt to murder case

Ghazipur court acquits Mukhtar Ansari in 2009 attempt to murder case

ByHT Correspondent
May 17, 2023 06:51 PM IST

According to a lawyer, in 2009, Meer Hasan, a resident of Mohammadabad, lodged a case alleging that Sonu Yadav attacked him with an intent to kill.

VARANASI A Ghazipur MP/MLA court on Wednesday acquitted incarcerated mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a case involving an attempt to murder in 2009. The former Mau MLA was acquitted in the case for lack of sufficient evidence.

According to a lawyer, in 2009, Meer Hasan, a resident of Mohammadabad, lodged a case alleging that Sonu Yadav attacked him with an intent to kill. The case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) at the Mohammadabad police station. Later, police named Mukhtar as a co-accused in the case. It was suspected that Mukhtar hatched the conspiracy of this attempt to murder.

The lawyer added that the attempt to murder case of Meer Hasan was heard in the MP-MLA court and Ansari, who is lodged in Banda Jail, joined the proceedings via video conferencing. However, the court, after hearing the matter, acquitted Mukhtar.

Mukhtar’s lawyer Liyakat Ali said that the former MLA was lodged in the jail when he (Mukhtar) was made an accused in the matter. The court acquitted Mukhtar of the charge due to the lack of sufficient evidence in the matter.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023
